Yellowstone Grizzlies Don't Need Protected Status, Feds Say

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service wants the Ninth Circuit to revive the agency's decision to remove Endangered Species Act protections for the grizzly population at Yellowstone National Park after a lower court blocked the potential rule, saying the bears aren't genetically threatened. In a brief on Friday, the FWS urged the appellate panel to reverse a Montana federal court's decision to deny delisting the threatened status for Yellowstone grizzlies in a suit brought by a coalition of tribes and environmental groups over claims that it fails to comply with the ESA. The agency contends the proposed change is based on...

