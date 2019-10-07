Cannabis Software Co. Wants Out Of TCPA Class Action

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A cannabis industry technology firm asked a California court to toss a proposed class action brought by consumers who said they received unsolicited texts from dispensaries, arguing that developers can’t be held liable under federal communications law for how clients use their platforms. Baker Technologies Inc. and parent company Tilt Holdings Inc. said in a motion to dismiss Friday that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action brought by California residents Richard Komaiko and Marcie Cooperman was premised on a flawed theory that Baker and its automatic texting program were “highly involved” in sending the messages. Baker argued that it didn’t...

