Pa. Atty Fights Landowners' DQ Bid In Gas Royalties Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- An attorney accused of filing fraudulent bills while representing a class of landowners who claim Range Resources Corp. shortchanged them on natural gas royalties has pushed back against a suit filed in Pennsylvania federal court by a dissident group of plaintiffs who want the lawyer disqualified. While Joseph E. Altomare acknowledged Friday that he based the relevant portion of the bills challenged by the dissident landowners on hours he estimated after the fact instead of real-time notations, he told the Western District of Pennsylvania his actions don't amount to fraud. “Counsel made an honest attempt to reconstruct the time for service...

