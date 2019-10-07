High Court Won't Review Dollar Tree's Pay Stub Trial Win

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday said it won't take up a case brought by a group of Dollar Tree workers who claimed the discount chain's practice of providing pay stubs on cash register receipts violated a California law requiring employers to provide accessible wage statements. The justices did not explain why they declined to review Dollar Tree's 2017 trial victory, which was upheld in May by a unanimous Ninth Circuit panel. The workers had told the Supreme Court in a July request for review that the appeals panel had been wrong to back the trial judge's refusal to give the jury an...

