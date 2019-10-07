Fed. Circ. Affirms SAP's $680K Atty Fee Award After Alice Win

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday backed a district court ruling that SAP America Inc. is entitled to $680,000 in attorney fees after it successfully invalidated an InvestPic LLC financial data analysis patent as abstract under Alice. A three-judge panel affirmed the lower court’s ruling in a one-line order without explanation after hearing oral arguments in InvestPic’s appeal last Wednesday. The district court had said the case was exceptional because InvestPic likely knew its patent was invalid, but InvestPic argued that the court erred in reaching that determination by misconstruing a footnote in an appellate brief in a post-grant review proceeding as...

