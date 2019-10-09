Fox Rothschild Snags Constangy Benefits Atty In Dallas

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has hired a Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP attorney with nearly three decades of legal experience to join its Dallas office as an employee benefits partner. The firm announced Monday that it has added Kathleen R. Barrow, who helps companies defend their benefits and compensation programs before tax courts, district and circuit courts and the U.S. Department of Labor. She also gives compliance advice. “I never have the same day twice,” Barrow said. Licensed to practice law in five states — Texas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska — Barrow has worked at firms including Lytle Soule...

