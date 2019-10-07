Tax Prep Co. Gets Final OK For $3M Data Breach Settlement

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday granted final approval to a $3 million settlement in a consolidated class action alleging cloud-based tax preparation company ComplyRight Inc. failed to prevent a data breach, saying relief would be “substantial” for its customers. In a hearing over the deal, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang said each class member seeking cash compensation would receive roughly $50 to $65. “That’s not a token settlement; that’s substantial cash value,” Judge Chang said. “On balance, it is a reasonable settlement. It is fair to the class.” In addition to cash, there were two other options for class...

