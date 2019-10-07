Ecuador Wants $448M Oil Profits Award Axed

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Ecuador has asked the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes to annul a $448.82 million arbitration award issued recently to a Bahamas-incorporated oil company in a dispute over the allocation of profits from two oil blocks in the Amazon. The office of Ecuador's attorney general said in an Oct. 3 statement that after reviewing the award, issued to Perenco Ecuador Ltd. on Sept 27, it believes that the arbitral tribunal "exceeded its powers, that its award lacks sufficient motivation and that it has violated express procedural rules in a serious way." The ICSID docket said that on Oct. 4, the...

