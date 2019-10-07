Charter Contractor Faces Bevy Of $10K Fines Over Pop-Ups

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday again sided with Charter Communications in its battle with a cloud services contractor, adding fines of $10,000 for every Charter employee who faces what the cable giant labeled a "false and inflammatory" pop-up notification. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster signed an order to enforce the temporary restraining order he granted Charter Communications Operating LLC in November. The contractor — Optymyze LLC, formerly known as Synygy LLC — now must pay Charter $10,000 per user for the pop-up messages as well as any delays in changing access levels for a crucial sales force pay platform....

