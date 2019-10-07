Retrial Granted In Med Mal Suit Against Pa. Hospital

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ordered a retrial Monday over claims that two medical staff made deadly anesthesia errors on a colonoscopy patient at a Lehigh Valley hospital, saying a judge wrongly refused to instruct the first jury on altered medical records. The Superior Court ordered a new trial over the May 2014 death of John Ford, 84, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, allegedly from anesthesia issues in connection with an elective colonoscopy he had at the same hospital in January of that year. The claims, mainly against a doctor and a registered nurse anesthetist, are being pursued by estate administrator Gerald Lacattiva....

