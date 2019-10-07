Chancery Retains Part Of Boardwalk Pipeline Class Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday refused to toss three of six counts in a proposed class challenge to Boardwalk Pipeline LP's $1.5 billion public unit buyout in 2018, ruling the class has shown it is “reasonably conceivable” the deal was unfair to minority unitholders. In a 62-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster dismissed breach of fiduciary duty claims and a count he deemed too similar to others, but kept alive contract-based claims involving breaches of a partnership agreement. The fiduciary duty claims “are readily swept away because the partnership agreement eliminated all fiduciary duties,” the decision said....

