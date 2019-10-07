High Court Won't Review FCC Clawback Of Telecom Subsidy

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down a Colorado telecom's request for review of the Federal Communications Commission's demand that it return millions of dollars in subsidies for high-cost rural network deployment. Blanca Telephone Co. had asked the justices to consider its appeal of a Tenth Circuit decision last year not to take a second look at the disagreement, which dates back more than three years, while an FCC administrative review of the matter was still underway. The internet, phone and TV provider located in Alamosa, Colorado, sought review of whether two key court doctrines that generally defer to reasonable agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS