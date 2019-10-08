NJ Hemp Co. Says Bad Seeds Caused $30M Loss

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey hemp company has filed suit against HempLogic USA Inc. in California federal court, alleging it supplied defective hemp seeds in violation of California unfair competition and false advertising laws and caused about $30 million in losses. Platinum Funding Associates, which operates a 160-acre farm in California, agreed in June and July to purchase a total of 450,000 hemp seeds from Washington-based HempLogic, according to Monday's complaint. Platinum said that while HempLogic's representative promised that 84% of the seeds would be lucrative "feminized" seeds, the plants proved to be up to 50% male or hermaphrodite. HempLogic also promised that...

