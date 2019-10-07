Trump Admin. Asks High Court To End ACA Birth Control Saga

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to examine religious and moral exemptions from an Affordable Care Act requirement that employers cover birth control, arguing that there's no other way to resolve years of litigation. In a petition filed quietly on Thursday and posted Monday on the U.S. solicitor general's website, the administration suggested that years of legal jousting and regulatory maneuvering over the scope of exemptions have reached an impasse. "This court's review is once again warranted to bring clarity and closure that neither lower courts nor now the [administration] can provide," the petition said. The Supreme Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS