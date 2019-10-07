Miller Can't Access 'Every Existing Folder' In Corn Syrup Row

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Monday denied a bid by MillerCoors LLC to get additional documents from Anheuser-Busch Cos. LLC in their battle over a group of ads claiming MillerCoors' beers contain corn syrup. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen L. Crocker told MillerCoors in a one-paragraph order it has all of Anheuser-Busch's materials relating to the ads in question, and the additional material it seeks — which relates to unaired, draft versions of advertisements — is not relevant to the case. "In this lawsuit, the court is not surprised that plaintiff wants to open every existing folder at defendant's ad agencies, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS