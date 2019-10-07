Split 9th Circ. OKs Larry Flynt Suit Over Calif. Gambling Law

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel said Monday that pornography mogul Larry Flynt can go ahead with a lawsuit challenging a California law that limits how much owners of Golden State gambling houses can invest in out-of-state gambling interests, ruling Flynt's challenge isn't time-barred. U.S. Circuit Judge Diarmuid F. O'Scannlain, writing for the majority, said the lower court had been wrong to toss the suit by Flynt, who owns card rooms in California and was joined in his challenge by fellow California card room owner Haig Kelegian Sr. and his son, Haig Kelegian Jr. The law in question, which prohibits California card...

