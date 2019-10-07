AIG Says Settlement In Spoofing Scam Suit Isn't Covered

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- AIG told a New York federal court Monday that it has no obligation to cover investment software manager SS&C Technologies Holding Inc.'s settlement with a client wiped out by a $6 million scam, arguing the policy it sold the firm doesn't apply to fraud. The insurance giant asked the court to toss SS&C's lawsuit demanding coverage, citing a policy exclusion for losses stemming from criminal acts and arguing that it had already fulfilled its duties by defending SS&C in a lawsuit brought by Tillage Commodities Fund LLC, which lost $5.9 million to Hong Kong hackers after SS&C approved transfers requested in...

