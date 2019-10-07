Corps Awards 6 Cos. $249M Deal For Work At US Facilities

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded six companies a $249 million contract for construction and maintenance-related work at federal government facilities, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Monday. The companies — which include Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Gilbane Federal JV, Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Caddell Construction Co. LLC, Archer Western Federal JV and M.A. Mortenson Co. — will compete for each order of the deal, the department said. The contract covers a slew of work at government facilities, such as design, construction, maintenance, plumbing, electrical, security and safety, the DOD said. The department also said the Corps received 20...

