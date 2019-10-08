US Blacklists 28 Chinese Groups Over Human Rights Abuses

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration put 28 Chinese organizations on a government blacklist, citing human rights abuses against Uighurs and other Muslims in the country, according to notice set to be published Wednesday in the Federal Register. The U.S. Department of Commerce added eight Chinese technology companies, including Dahua Technology and Hikvision, which manufacture video surveillance products, and 20 government organizations to its entity list, effectively cutting them off from American suppliers. "The U.S. government and Department of Commerce cannot and will not tolerate the brutal suppression of ethnic minorities within China," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement Monday. "This action...

