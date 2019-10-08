Attys Denied Fee Set-Aside In Generics Antitrust Case

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for two sets of litigants suing generic-drug makers in a price-fixing class action can’t get a 10 percent set-aside from any future damages that parties taking their own direct actions ultimately win, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled, at least for now. The end payors and direct purchaser plaintiffs — two of the groups accusing numerous manufacturers of colluding for years to lift and stabilize prices for numerous drugs — sought in April to set aside fees from recoveries obtained by parties suing on their own to compensate for hefty legwork that the groups' counsel had done and that those...

