Fusion Files 2nd Ch. 11 Plan After Judge's Request For Clarity

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cloud computing company Fusion Connect Inc. on Monday filed a revised Chapter 11 plan to replace one that was rejected for failing to be sufficiently clear about how parts of its debt-for-equity swap would work. The revised plan came after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein said at a confirmation hearing last month that the parts of the submitted disclosure statement needed clarification, including the role of a holding company intended as a temporary depository for equity destined for overseas creditors. Fusion filed for Chapter 11 in June, saying that a pair of mergers completed roughly a year ago forced it to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS