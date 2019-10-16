Munck Wilson Nabs IP Pro In LA From Manning & Kass

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Munck Wilson Mandala LLP has brought on the co-leader of Manning & Kass’ intellectual property group as a partner in its new Los Angeles office. Jenifer Wallis is an IP litigator, who focuses on copyright, trademarks and trade secrets and also serves as general counsel for production companies. She says the two sides of her practice aren’t all that different. “Especially in Los Angeles, there’s a lot of overlap between IP and the entertainment industry, or really IP and any business industry,” Wallis told Law360. “Your brand is your most valuable asset for a lot of these companies. Understanding IP law...

