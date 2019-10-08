Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Levi & Korsinsky Picked To Lead Corcept Stock Drop Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday appointed Levi & Korsinsky LLP to lead a proposed class action alleging Corcept Therapeutics Inc. hid that it bribed doctors to promote its abortion drug Korlym and engaged in other shady sales practices, causing its stock to plummet when the allegations came to light.

In an 11-page order, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh selected the firm as lead counsel, along with its clients the Ferraro Family Foundation Inc. and James L. Ferraro, who claim they have the largest financial stake in the case because they lost approximately $1.8 million during the class period.

“Having established...

