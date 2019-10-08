Diners Slam Buca Di Beppo's Claim Data Breach Did No Harm

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of restaurantgoers urged a Florida federal judge Monday to keep intact their lawsuit over a data breach at Buca di Beppo and other popular chains, arguing that the dismissal bid by the restaurants' owner "analyzes damages in a vacuum" and ignores the real-world impacts of fraud. In a 23-page response brief, the customers told U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza that he should reject a motion to dismiss filed by Earl Enterprises Holdings Inc. — the owner of Buca di Beppo, Planet Hollywood and Earl of Sandwich. Earl Enterprises had argued that the case should be thrown out because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS