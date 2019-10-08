Choate Hall & Stewart Guides Sverica's $450M Fund Closing

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Lower middle market private equity firm Sverica Capital Management said Tuesday it closed its latest fund at its hard cap of $450 million, which was steered by Choate Hall & Stewart and will be used to target companies that are, or have the potential to be, category leaders within their respective industries. Sverica Capital Management LP said that it closed its fifth private equity fund, Sverica Capital Partners V, and plans to target companies with enterprise values of up to $150 million. The firm said it plans to remain focused on the technology, business services, health care and high-value industrial sectors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS