Is A Tax By Any Other Name Still A Tax? 1st Circ. Wonders

Law360, Boston (October 8, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The state of Rhode Island may have upended its own argument to block a suit over bridge tolls under the Tax Injunction Act by not calling the fees "taxes," the First Circuit suggested Tuesday. A three-judge panel weighed an argument by several transportation groups that sought to revive their dismissed claims by arguing that tolls are not taxes and therefore their suit claiming the tolls violate the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause because they place a disproportionate burden on out-of-state trucking cannot be stopped by using the TIA. Part of the analysis could turn, the judges said, on the fact that Rhode...

