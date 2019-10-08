ITC Ends Probe Into Nokia, NEC Submarine Tech

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has announced the end of an investigation into allegations Nokia and NEC Corporation imported submarine communications technology infringing a British company's patents, saying it discovered no violations of trade laws. The ITC said it would be terminating the probe into the Finnish and Japanese duo's imports in a filing to be published in the Federal Register Wednesday, after finding there was no evidence that Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 had been violated. The agency agreed with an administrative judge's earlier finding that some of the claims being fought over aren't even patentable and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS