Texas Justices Told Emails Can't Support Breach Claims

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Copano Energy LLC told the Texas Supreme Court in oral arguments on Tuesday that email exchanges between its representatives and an attorney for a landowner discussing the price the company would pay for an easement are not enough to sustain the breach-of-contract suit it is now facing. Copano Energy is trying to overturn a ruling from the Thirteenth Court of Appeals allowing the claims from landowner Stanley Bujnoch to proceed, arguing the ruling doesn't adhere to the Texas Statute of Frauds, which requires certain kinds of contracts to be in writing to be valid. Copano argues that the email exchanges between...

