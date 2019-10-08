Texas Justices Asked To Renew Suit Against Univ. Hospital

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A patient who claims she was seriously injured during a hysterectomy performed at a University of Texas hospital has urged the Texas Supreme Court to revive her medical malpractice suit, arguing that she is entitled to an exception to the state’s notice requirements for claims against governmental entities. Maria Alcantar filed a petition for review Oct. 4 asking the state high court to review the Fifth District Court of Appeals' 2-1 decision in August which effectively tossed her suit accusing Dr. Stephanie Chang, a University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center physician, of negligently performing a hysterectomy on her at Parkland Hospital in...

