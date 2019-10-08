Full Fed. Circ. Asked To Undo Ruling That 'Disrespects' States

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The University of Texas is asking the full Federal Circuit to rethink a panel decision that the sovereign powers given to states do not allow them to file patent suits wherever they like, saying the ruling “disrespects state sovereign dignity and is manifestly inconsistent with the structure of our republic.” After a Federal Circuit panel affirmed last month that the University of Texas can’t bring its lawsuit against Boston Scientific Corp. in a state where the medical device company has no ties, the public university urged the full court Monday to reconsider its arguments that federal patent venue law does not...

