Texas Partnership Law's Reach Key In $535M Pipeline Fight

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas Supreme Court judge asked Tuesday whether the state's partnership statute could displace any written agreement between parties that want to set limits around the boundaries of how they work together in a closely watched $535 million fight over a soured pipeline deal. The oral arguments could be the final step in a battle that has riveted the state's business community, given the case's central question: What constitutes a formal partnership? Energy Transfer Partners LP is fighting to reinstate a $535 million trial court judgment on the grounds that Enterprise Products Partners LP cut it out of a pipeline partnership. Though...

