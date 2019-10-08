Border 'Tent Courts' Need Greater Oversight, Congress Told

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The American Immigration Lawyers Association, Amnesty International and other advocacy groups have called on lawmakers to ramp up oversight of the so-called Remain in Mexico program and the "tent courts" located along the southwest border. In a Monday letter to the Judiciary, Appropriations and other congressional committees in the House and Senate, the organizations urged Congress to halt the program, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which has allowed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to force more than 51,000 migrants to wait in Mexico while their immigration court proceedings continue. But while the program is in force, Congress must...

