DOJ Cites National Security To Pull Cell Suit From Chancery

Law360, Wilmington (October 8, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Citing risks that "state secrets" will be disclosed in a long-running brawl over cell phone company partnership agreements, the U.S. Justice Department late Monday removed to federal court a nine-year-old consolidated Chancery Court suit originally tied to merger and contract disputes. The DOJ said in a notice that the case became "removable" on Sept. 17 when Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster granted discovery into matters that included national security issues, as part of a lawsuit brought by more than a dozen minority cellular company investors against AT&T Mobility LLC and its subsidiaries. The authority was supposedly triggered again on Sept. 30...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS