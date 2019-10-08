Cannabis Cos. MedMen And PharmaCann Cancel $682M Deal

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Cannabis companies MedMen Enterprises Inc. and PharmaCann LLC terminated their planned $682 million all-stock merger on Tuesday because of changes in market conditions after the deal’s announcement and regulatory obstacles. As part of the deal’s cancellation, PharmaCann, a Chicago-based medical cannabis provider, will transfer some cannabis licences and associated assets in Illinois and Virginia to California-based MedMen, according to a statement. There will be no additional cost for those assets, although MedMed will forgive certain debts. The companies are dropping the deal for multiple reasons, including underperforming capital markets for the cannabis industry in both the U.S. and Canada since the...

