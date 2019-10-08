BALCA Says Shared Manager DQs Farm From H-2A Approval

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals has denied K.S. Datthyn Farms’ request to temporarily hire immigrant workers under the H-2A program, saying the farm’s connection with another harvesting business shows its worker roles aren’t temporary. BALCA Administrative Law Judge Evan H. Nordby found that K.S. Datthyn Farms and another company, Datthyn Orchards LLC, shared the same manager. That manager, Eric Tuttle, signed applications saying he employs workers for both companies as part of requests to hire employees under the H-2A program for temporary farm workers, according to the decision, issued Monday. On both companies’ applications, Tuttle requested workers with at least three...

