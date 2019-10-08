Kardashians Can't Arbitrate $32M Fight With Ex-Makeup CEO

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Kardashians can't arbitrate claims that they fired their makeup company's CEO and then wrongly withheld his purported $32 million stake in the company, a California state appeals court ruled, agreeing with a lower court that the former executive hadn’t signed an arbitration agreement. In a unanimous opinion filed Monday, the three-judge panel for California’s Second District Court of Appeal found that even though former Haven Beauty Inc. CEO John C. LaBonty had an employment agreement with Haven's predecessor Boldface Group Inc. that included an arbitration provision, it’s not a valid arbitration agreement between LaBonty and the reality television family....

