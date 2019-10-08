Woodbridge Trust Seeks Documents From Shapiro's Wife

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trust created by the Chapter 11 plan of defunct real estate investment enterprise The Woodbridge Group of Cos. asked a Delaware judge late Monday for permission to take discovery from the wife of the mastermind behind a $1.3 billion Ponzi scheme that defrauded thousands of investors. In its motion seeking discovery under Rule 2004 of the Bankruptcy Code, the trust said it needed to obtain documents and records from Jeri Shapiro, the wife of Robert Shapiro, to determine if she received any Woodbridge assets that were derived from the fraud scheme. Robert Shapiro entered a plea agreement with federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS