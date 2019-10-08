DC Circ. Hears 'Backroom Deal' Set Up Dish Spectrum Sale

Law360, Washington (October 8, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit probed Tuesday whether the Federal Communications Commission struck a "backroom deal" with Dish Network that allegedly traded a spectrum license adjustment for a lucrative spectrum auction bid, questioning both whether the deal existed and whether the alleged arrangement skewed the FCC's behavior. Donald Evans of Fletcher Heald & Hildreth PLC, who argued on behalf of would-be bidder NTCH Inc., said the FCC granted Dish Network Corp. a waiver to reconfigure its satellite spectrum in exchange for an auction commitment of $1.56 billion. Evans also argued that the FCC's explanation for granting the waiver didn't hold water. Although the...

