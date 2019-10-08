Black Diamond Can't Flip Barclays' Win In Contract Fight

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court declined Tuesday to resurrect a decade-old lawsuit brought against Barclays Bank PLC in a dispute over whether the bank defaulted on a hedge fund's derivatives contract in the height of the 2008 financial crisis. A panel of five judges unanimously affirmed a Manhattan judge's finding in December that Barclays is not liable to a unit of hedge fund Black Diamond Capital Management LLC on a claim for breach of contract. In a brief order, the panel said that a "fair interpretation of the evidence" supports New York Supreme Court Judge Eileen Bransten's conclusion that Barclays substantially...

