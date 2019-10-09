EPA Sued For Lifting Restrictions On Pebble Mine Project

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Opponents of a massive gold and copper mining project in Alaska have filed three separate lawsuits against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, arguing that it arbitrarily withdrew proposed restrictions on the project and placed a major sockeye salmon fishery in harm's way. The lawsuits filed Tuesday and Wednesday in Alaska federal court by the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corp., a sportsman's group and environmental groups such as the Sierra Club, among others say the EPA had long expressed concerns about the proposal for Pebble Limited Partnership's open pit mine and the harm it could do to Bristol Bay's watershed. But, the EPA never...

