Ex-NY Justice Loses 2nd Circ. Row Over Dems’ Endorsement

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A former New York Supreme Court justice who claims Brooklyn Democrats violated her constitutional rights when they rejected her for another term lost a bid to revive her suit Tuesday when the Second Circuit ruled that a party committee was not acting on the state’s behalf. Justice Laura Lee Jacobson, who filed suit when she failed to retain her seat in 2016 after the Democratic nominating panel refused to endorse her, had urged the appeals court to reverse a lower court’s decision in September 2018 to throw out the suit. But the circuit’s three-judge panel said in an unpublished opinion that...

