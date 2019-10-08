GAO Says Air Force IT Deal Protest Wasn't 'Diligently Pursued'

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has said that a bidder's failure to diligently follow up on a missing debriefing after being excluded from a U.S. Air Force information technology deal doomed its protest as untimely. Although Information Unlimited Inc.'s protest was filed within 10 days of when it claimed to have first received a debriefing from the Air Force, that was still more than seven months after it was excluded from the contract, the GAO said in a Friday decision, released on Monday. The company hadn't done enough in the meantime to follow up on its request for a debriefing, making the...

