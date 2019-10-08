Canadian National, Rail Worker Agree On Bias Suit Settlement

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday permanently tossed a Canadian National Railway Co. transportation clerk's race and gender bias claims against the company after she and the railroad struck a confidential settlement. U.S. District Judge John Blakey dismissed with prejudice Cicely Banks' claim that Illinois Central Railroad Co., doing business as Canadian National Railway Co., passed her over for jobs it filled with less qualified candidates who were white, male or younger than 40. Banks and the railroad reached a settlement of her claims, they told the court Friday in a joint motion to dismiss. Terms of the parties' deal are confidential, Banks'...

