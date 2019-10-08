FCC Told To Prioritize Small Carrier Burdens In Data Reporting

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- As the Federal Communications Commission organizes a fresh data collection to better illuminate where carriers offer broadband service, it must avoid backing small providers into a corner with rigid reporting requirements and other burdensome regulations, cable and broadband groups said in reply comments posted Tuesday. Because the new proceeding, dubbed the Digital Opportunity Data Collection, is somewhat of an “unfunded mandate,” the FCC should be careful to build in multiple ways for providers to comply with new coverage reporting rules, cable group ACA Connects said. For example, the FCC could let small cable and internet businesses take an extra six months...

