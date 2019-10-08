Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicago Cubs Hit With IP Suit Over World Series Collectible

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Chicago Cubs fan claimed Tuesday that the team infringed his copyrighted design with a sculpture that commemorates the team’s 2016 World Series victory and that he says is substantially similar to one he made to celebrate the Cubs’ 1984 season.

Daniel W. Fox says in an Illinois federal court suit that he created the first commemorative in 1984 — a 5-by-7-inch rectangular sculpture with a single ivy leaf from Wrigley Field’s outfield wall encased in a lucite block — under a licensing agreement in which he would give the Cubs 10% of its future sales in exchange for using its trademarks, the ivy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies