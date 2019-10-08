Chicago Cubs Hit With IP Suit Over World Series Collectible

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Chicago Cubs fan claimed Tuesday that the team infringed his copyrighted design with a sculpture that commemorates the team’s 2016 World Series victory and that he says is substantially similar to one he made to celebrate the Cubs’ 1984 season. Daniel W. Fox says in an Illinois federal court suit that he created the first commemorative in 1984 — a 5-by-7-inch rectangular sculpture with a single ivy leaf from Wrigley Field’s outfield wall encased in a lucite block — under a licensing agreement in which he would give the Cubs 10% of its future sales in exchange for using its trademarks, the ivy...

