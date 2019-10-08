Dick's Says Exec Must Give Back $750K After Jumping Ship

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. sued its ex-chief technology officer in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday, alleging the former executive has to return half of his $1.5 million signing bonus because he left the company after less than two years. The retailer said in its complaint that Paul Gaffney agreed to pay back 100% of the bonus if he left Dick's within one year of his hiring date and 50% if he left within two years when he accepted an offer of employment from the company and executed a sign-on bonus repayment acknowledgment form. However, even though Gaffney's hiring date was Nov. 20,...

