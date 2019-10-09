Aetna Won't Cover Needed Physical Therapy, Suit Says

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Aetna Life Insurance Co. is violating federal benefits law by being stingy when it comes to covering physical therapy and taking an overly narrow view of what qualifies as "medically necessary," according to a proposed class action filed in Connecticut federal court. Connecticut resident Dennis E. Curtis — who is a beneficiary of a health plan through his wife’s employer, Yale University — filed an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit in federal court Tuesday, claiming Aetna has been declining to cover his physical therapy even though a doctor told him it was a medical necessity. Yale was not named...

