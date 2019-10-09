NJ School Wants Insurer To Pay $147K In McCarter Legal Bills

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey special needs school has asked a state court to force the school's insurer to cover nearly $150,000 in attorney fees incurred during a trademark dispute that has since devolved into a legal malpractice fight with its former counsel at McCarter & English. The Lewis School of Princeton said Tuesday that the Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., or PIIC, shouldn’t be able to duck the full tab by citing the school’s late notice about a competitor’s service mark infringement claim because the delay didn’t affect the insurer's ability to defend the suit, which was resolved without damages. “In this case,...

