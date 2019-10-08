US Dings Indian, Turkish Quartz With Early Duties

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce rolled out early-stage duties on imports of Indian and Turkish quartz used in countertops and backsplashes on Tuesday after finding that the products received a boost from government subsidies. Commerce’s International Trade Administration handed down preliminary countervailing duties on the quartz surface products ranging up to 4.32% for India and 3.81% for Turkey in response to petitions filed earlier this year by U.S. producer Cambria Co. LLC. “Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of quartz surface products from India and Turkey based on these preliminary rates,” the agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS