Purdue's Sackler Family Loses Bid To Toss Mass. Opioid Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge refused Tuesday to dismiss the state attorney general's lawsuit looking to hold Purdue Pharma LP's controlling Sackler family responsible for the opioid crisis, ruling the state has met its burden of producing evidence that the named defendants participated in the campaign of misinformation outlined in the complaint. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is alleging the drugmaker, the Sackler family and other top brass paid themselves $4.2 billion in opioid money over a decade as the company peddled OxyContin and simultaneously tried to expand into the opioid-addiction treatment market. The Sacklers and other board of directors members fired back...

